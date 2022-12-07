PLAINVILLE — The state’s gambling regulators are scheduled on Friday to take up requests from Plainridge Park Casino regarding its simulcasting operation.
But the application from the state’s lone slots-only parlor for a sports betting license may have to wait while regulators sort out Plainridge’s relationship with a website that’s faced media scrutiny.
The state Gaming Commission is slated to hold a virtual meeting at noon Friday. On the agenda are Plainridge’s requests for — among other things — approval of its simulcasting locations for next year. Suffolk Downs in Boston and Raynham Park have similar requests on the agenda.
Plainridge is among the applicants for one of the state’s sports betting licenses.
It, along with MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, are the state’s only three casinos and are eligible for those licenses.
Penn Sports Interactive and Fanatics Sportsbook submitted applications for a mobile betting operation in conjunction with Plainridge.
Penn Entertainment, formerly known as Penn National Gaming, operates Plainridge.
The Gaming Commission is developing rules for legal sports betting in Massachusetts, which was approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this year.
The commission has said its goal is to have regulations in place by late January.
Earlier this week, members of the commission questioned representatives of Penn Entertainment about its relationship with Barstool Sports.
Penn is reportedly planning to buy the company for $387 million early next year. Barstool, which advertises itself as a blog and website on sports and popular culture, was founded by Milton resident David Portnoy nearly 10 years ago.
The questions being raised follow an investigation by The New York Times of Barstool and Portnoy, which highlighted his personal gambling issues.
“You’re gonna have a Barstool’s-branded sports bar on the premises, according to the proposition that you guys are putting forward,” Commissioner Eileen O’Brien said, according to a report by GBH Radio. “And I’m concerned about some of the historical marketing associated with Barstool.”
North Grounsell, general manager at Plainridge, said that Barstool’s personalities don’t just highlight the benefits of sports betting, GBH reported. He cited the company’s posts warning about losing money on bets. Penn also pointed to its efforts to promote responsible gambling.
The commission postponed a vote on granting the sports betting application to Plainridge Park to a later date, the station reported.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.