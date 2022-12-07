plainridge sign
Buy Now

Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville

 file Photo

PLAINVILLE — The state’s gambling regulators are scheduled on Friday to take up requests from Plainridge Park Casino regarding its simulcasting operation.

But the application from the state’s lone slots-only parlor for a sports betting license may have to wait while regulators sort out Plainridge’s relationship with a website that’s faced media scrutiny.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.