Sports betting has been legal for just one week and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is already looking into alleged violations at Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor, two of the three facilities where it is allowed.
MGM Springfield also has sports betting.
The allegations are that the facilities violated rules concerning the events upon which bets can be made.
The agenda for the Gaming Commission's meeting Thursday morning says that the commission "anticipates that it may meet in executive session in conjunction with its review of Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor's compliance with the Approved Massachusetts Sports Wagering Catalog ... to discuss the details of any ongoing investigation related to the licensees' compliance with the Approved Massachusetts Sports Wagering Catalog," according to a State House News Service report.
“A Gaming Commission spokesman said Tuesday afternoon that the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau will provide a status update on "catalog compliance" during the first week of sports wagering at Thursday's meeting,” the report said.
Neither Plainridge nor the gaming commission immediately responded to requests by The Sun Chronicle on Wednesday for comment.
