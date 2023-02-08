Sports Betting Plainridge
Buy Now

Sports wagering in Massachusetts became legal at Massachusetts casinos, including Plainridge Park in Plainville, on Jan. 31.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Sports betting has been legal for just one week and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is already looking into alleged violations at Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor, two of the three facilities where it is allowed.

MGM Springfield also has sports betting.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.