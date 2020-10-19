PLAINVILLE -- The state's only "racino" is aiming for a harness racing season next year.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has set a virtual public hearing Nov. 3 on Plainridge Park Casino's application to hold 110 live racing days from mid-April to the end of November.
Live harness racing resumed at the track in July after a three-month hiatus due to the states coronavirus shutdown.
The track held a curtailed racing season with fans allowed to view the races under safety protocols.
"This hearing is intended to afford an opportunity to offer input and comment on the application to any entity or member of the public who is interested," the gaming commission says on its website. The application is posted for viewing website at Massgaming.com.
The site also includes instructions on signing up for the virtual meeting.
Written comments on the application must be received by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
