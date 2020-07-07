ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters quickly knocked down a garage fire on Scott Street in South Attleboro Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. at 26 Scott St. and police arriving on the scene reported the garage was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters reported the fire knocked down in about 15 to 20 minutes, but the garage was heavily damaged.
Scott Street is off Route 1 and near Interstate 95 and the Pawtucket border.
