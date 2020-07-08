ATTLEBORO — Fire officials suspect rags soaked with linseed oil and mineral spirits to make a home-brew car wax may have caused a fire Tuesday afternoon that destroyed a garage in South Attleboro.
Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said Wednesday investigators are looking into whether the rags the owner had in a bucket in the garage ignited and caused the 3:45 p.m. fire at 26 Scott St., off Route 1.
The owner soaked the rags with the flammable liquids to apply to cars, Birch said.
There are several online videos that show how the substances can be mixed and applied to rust to create a patina, or sheen, on vehicles, especially older models.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, Birch said.
The intense heat from the raging fire melted the vinyl siding on the rear of the house about 30 feet away and damaged two cars in the driveway, making one of the vehicles inoperable, he said.
There were also paint cans and propane tanks stored inside the garage that may have fueled the blaze. Neighbors reported hearing popping noises, Birch said.
The damage to the garage, cars and siding was estimated at at least $40,000.
Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in about 20 minutes.
(0) comments
