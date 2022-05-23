NORTH ATTLEBORO — For the past 13 years, the Gary DiNardo Memorial Foundation has been providing scholarships to seniors at North Attleboro High School.
Next month, a ceremony will be held at Gary “The Bull” DiNardo Baseball Complex at NAHS, which was dedicated last year in memory of the late teacher and coach.
This year performing arts graduate Kate Barrett, who will be attending Syracuse University in the fall, will receive $2,500. Multi-sport athletes Tyler DeMattio, who is headed for Bentley University, and Rohan Kohli, who will be attending the University of Virginia, will each get $2,000.
“The foundation is very proud of what we’ve done,” Doug DiNardo, Gary’s brother, said. “It’s a huge opportunity for us to give back to the town and continue Gary’s legacy.”
Gary DiNardo, a member of the North Attleboro High Class of 1968, died in March 2009 at age 58. In high school, he was as a three-sport star for the Rocketeers, earning 11 varsity letters during his four years. After playing baseball at UMass, he returned to town to teach and coach at his alma mater.
Each year, the foundation gets 25 to 30 applications and Gary’s sons, Nick and Jesse, go through them along with school officials.
Traditionally, two students — one athlete and one involved in the performing arts — receive awards of $2,500 each. This year, however, three students stood out.
“We had two goals in mind,” Doug DiNardo said of the foundation that honors his older brother. “We wanted to continue his legacy and we wanted young people to remember who he was.
Over the years, supported by the proceeds of an annual golf tournament and other fundraising efforts, the foundation has given out close to $80,000 in scholarships to North Attleboro High seniors.
“We’ve raised enough to do it in perpetuity,” he said, along with raising enough to fund the approximately $140,000 in renovations at the high school baseball facility.
The ceremony, which is open to the public, is set for noon Saturday, June 25, at the stadium complex. Along with the scholarships, the students will also have bricks at the walkway dedicated in their honor. The bricks, which make up part of the memorial, are available for purchase, as well, with the proceeds going to the scholarship fund.
“They are going to be there forever, to keep his name alive,” Doug DiNardo said.