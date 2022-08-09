There’s more welcome news for area residents tired of emptying their wallets when they fill up their gas tanks: Prices keep falling and could soon dip below $4 a gallon again.
Prices have dropped eight consecutive weeks since mid-June, when costs peaked above $5 a gallon for the first time.
The average price is down 11 cents from last week, coming in at $4.35 for self-serve regular, AAA Northeast said Tuesday.
That coincidentally returns price drops to 11 cents a week as that was the decrease three straight weeks until sinking by just 5 cents last week.
The current price is 41 cents lower than a month ago ($4.76) but $1.31 higher than a year ago ($3.04).
Massachusetts’s average gas price is 32 cents higher than the national average, which is 15 cents lower than last week, averaging $4.03 a gallon.
In Rhode Island, gas prices continue to buck a long-term trend by being cheaper than the Bay State.
Regular unleaded is averaging $4.27 in the Ocean State, compared to last week’s $4.41, AAA said.
“Oil accounts for almost 60 percent of pump prices, so with the price of oil dropping, prices at the pump follow suit,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “Couple that with falling demand for gasoline, and you have a recipe for prices continuing to ease. It’s possible that the national average for regular unleaded gas could drop below $4 a gallon by the end of this week.”
However, a slight uptick in gas demand brought by falling prices could end the steady drop in pump prices, analysts warn.