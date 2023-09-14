NORTH ATTLEBORO — A section of downtown was briefly shut down Thursday after an odor of gas was detected.
Firefighters and police responded about 2:15 p.m. to an area of North Washington Street that included a bank as well as some restaurants.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A section of downtown was briefly shut down Thursday after an odor of gas was detected.
Firefighters and police responded about 2:15 p.m. to an area of North Washington Street that included a bank as well as some restaurants.
Police temporarily closed part of the busy road to allow firefighters to put a ladder from a truck to a roof to check an HVAC system.
The problem was later traced to a leaking valve in a water heater.
Liberty Gas also responded.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.