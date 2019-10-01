NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Seventeen residents from three housing units were evacuated Tuesday morning following a natural gas leak on Elm Street near Cheever's Corners.
Construction workers struck a low-pressure old gas main in the area of 254 Elm St. shortly after 8:40 a.m., fire officials said.
The section of Elm Street was shut down by police and residents were evacuated from housing units at 253, 254 and 255 Elm.
No gas readings were found in the homes but a smell of gas was detected in the air, fire officials said.
Columbia Gas responded but it took awhile to shut off the gas.
Firefighters stretched a fire hose from a hydrant as a precaution.
Residents were allowed back into their homes a little before 11 a.m.
Cheever's Corners is at the intersection of Elm and Chestnut streets.
Plainville firefighters covered fire station headquarters.
