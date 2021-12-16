SEEKONK -- Nine businesses were evacuated and traffic was snarled on Route 6 on Thursday after a two-inch plastic gas main was accidentally hit just before noon.
The main was ruptured at Bartlett Tree Experts, 240 Highland Ave., about 1,000 feet from the intersection with Route 114A, according to utility and fire officials.
Firefighters used detection devices to check for gas inside the businesses but no leaks were found, Fire Chief Sandra Lowery said.
No one was injured, she added.
About 50 people were allowed to return to the businesses after about 90 minutes, Lowery said.
During the emergency, firefighters had to help two people in wheelchairs from the Clarion Inn at 940 Fall River Ave.
Also, the exit ramp from Interstate 195 East was shut down and one westbound lane of Highland Avenue was closed.
Local firefighters were assisted by Rehoboth and Swansea firefighters at the scene and Attleboro and East Providence firefighters covered the stations.
A spokesman for Eversource said a private property owner accidentally hit the gas main while performing a job.
Eversource technicians worked with emergency responders to make sure the area was safe, according to the spokesman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.