ATTLEBORO -- A natural gas leak on Mulberry Street forced the evacuation of five to six homes Wednesday afternoon and shut down traffic on South Main Street between Mulberry and Maple streets.
Mulberry Street itself was shut down between South Main and Pine streets. Police also shut down South Main between Mulberry and Orange streets.
The leak occurred at about 2:30 p.m.
District Fire Chief Tom Joubert said contractors installing sidewalks on Mulberry broke a gas line.
The air smelled strongly of natural gas.
Eversource was notified to shut down the gas line and were on scene along with numerous fire apparatus and one ambulance.
Joubert said efforts were put in place to avoid sources of ignition.
He said hose lines had been laid out and were ready to go if needed.
Eversource was still on scene making repairs at 4:30 p.m. in pouring rain.
The scene sparked memories of a natural gas leak on George Street in 1998 when two water department workers were killed after a gas line that was not known to be in the ground was broken and a home blew up.
In that case “no gas” had been written on the street by a utility worker sent to check the site.
