attleboro police cruiser
Attleboro Police

 Sun Chronicle File Photo

ATTLEBORO -- A natural gas leak on Mulberry Street forced the evacuation of five to six homes Wednesday afternoon and shut down traffic on South Main Street between Mulberry and Maple streets.

Mulberry Street itself was shut down between South Main and Pine streets. Police also shut down South Main between Mulberry and Orange streets.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.