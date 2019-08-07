ATTLEBORO — The danger faced by residents in at least one house on Torrey Street during a natural gas leak last spring was way too close for comfort, according to testimony at a special meeting held by the city council Tuesday.
The revelation prompted council President Mark Cooper to call for new rules for city workers who dig in city streets after it was confirmed that the water department “bumped” what turned out to be an active gas line five days before the emergency, apparently triggering the leak.
The department was using a backhoe to excavate Torrey to repair a water main break.
“If they whack something in the ground, I want them to pick up the phone and call 9-1-1,” Cooper said. “And I want that in the S-O-P (standard operating procedures).”
It would apply to all departments who dig in roads.
“I want to make sure we’re covering all the bases around safety,” Cooper said.
The line was unmarked and as such was considered to be inactive, water superintendent Kourtney Wunschel said in a written statement.
The leak may not have been discovered at all if a car had not crashed into a home on Emory Street shortly before midnight on April 26 which prompted the fire department to call the gas company to check for leaks at the home.
Leaks weren’t discovered there, but were around the corner on Torrey.
Councilors Todd Kobus and Jay DiLisio called for an investigation into the leak last month seeking to determine what happened and why the leak was not discovered earlier and what should be done in the future to prevent a repeat.
Meanwhile, Mayor Paul Heroux said he’s looked into the matter and is satisfied with the answers he got from city officials, but said the council could launch its own investigation and it did.
Tuesday was the first session dedicated to the probe.
Kobus described the results of the meeting as “disappointing” because few of the officials asked to attend did.
Water superintendent Kourtney Wunschel and fire chief Scott Lachance had prescheduled vacations.
Wunschel and Lachance said they will testify at a later time.
The mayor designated Wunschel to speak for him. He was out of town visiting a relative.
Columbia Gas did not show up, but did not provide a reason.
On Wednesday the Sun Chronicle contacted the company and asked why it did not come.
The company did not answer the question, but issued a statement through spokesperson Kelly Merritt.
“Columbia Gas has been in close touch with local officials, and that engagement will continue. We share the priority to ensure the safety of our customers and the communities, and we look forward to continuing to work together on this and other issues.”
In the early morning hours of April 27, three homes on Torrey were evacuated by the fire department and one was in jeopardy of exploding.
Written information submitted to councilors included an emailed summary of the event from Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins, who reported that a home at 6 Torrey had a “significant amount of natural gas and was in the LEL (lower explosive limit).”
The designation meant it was in danger of blowing up.
Councilor Ty Waterman was assigned to conduct interviews with residents on Torrey and file a report with the council.
He quoted an unnamed fire captain who told an unnamed resident at 6 Torrey he could have been killed.
“You’re five minutes from heaven,” he’s reported to have told the resident.
Another firefighter reportedly asked, “do you know how close you came to being blown up?”
The resident also told Waterman that he felt sorry for the technician from Columbia Gas because he was so “stressed” by the situation.
He described him as being “in a panic,” as firefighters rushed into the house to open the windows and ventilate the home before something triggered an explosion.
A resident said the smell of gas was evident days before the car crash.
Meanwhile, a manhole in the street registered a gas level of 100 percent.
Wunschel filed a written report as requested by Kobus.
She said caution was taken by her repair crew upon discovering what was believed to be an inactive gas line because it was unmarked.
The crew “kept excavation away from the service,” she said.
Wunschel acknowledged the line had been “bumped.”
Apparently none of the crew smelled gas at that time.
“None of the water department crew that was on site on April 22 reported anything out of the ordinary concerning the main break, or issues with other utilities,” she said.
Wunschel also noted that “water department staff is not trained in detecting gas leaks.”
The inquiry was continued to Aug. 22.
