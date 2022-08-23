NORTH ATTLEBORO — A portion of North Washington Street downtown was closed for about an hour Tuesday morning for fire officials to investigate the odor of gas in a building.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said firefighters were called to 59 North Washington St. just before 8 a.m. and smelled gas outside and inside the building.
As a safety precaution, North Washington Street between the building at the corner of Mason Avenue to Orne Street was closed and the businesses were evacuated, Coleman said.
An investigation determined that the gas pilot light in the kitchen of Jay’s Indian Kitchen at 59 North Washington St. went out, according to the chief.
Firefighters using detection meters did not find any elevated levels or anything that could have led to an explosion, Coleman said.
Natural gas is colorless and odorless but has an additive that has an odor so a leak can be detected.
Around the same time, there was an odor of gas at Box Seats at Tower Square at 500 East Washington St. (Route 1), but that was unrelated to the call downtown, Coleman said. There was no leak at Box Seats, he said.
