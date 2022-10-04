NORTON -- Route 140 (Taunton Avenue) was shut down near the Taunton line Tuesday afternoon after a construction crew hit a natural gas line in the busy street.
There was a gas leak but it was contained, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
Firefighters and police responded to the leak about 1:10 p.m. and the public was advised to stay clear of the area.
Eversource and National Grid also responded to the scene to shut down gas services, Simmons said.
Firefighters later cleared the scene but utility workers and police remained as crews worked to repair the gas line.
Route 140 was partially reopened about 3 p.m. as work continued.
