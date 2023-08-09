MANSFIELD — Traffic on the South Main Street bridge over Interstate 495 will be cut to two lanes until Monday to repair to a gas line.
Travel lanes on the four-lane bridge will be limited to one lane of travel in both directions, according to police.
Eversource is working on a gas leak on the bridge that will take until Monday due to fix, police said.
The bridge is a busy commuter route to I-495.
The good news, according to police, is that the repairs are taking place during a lull in concerts at the Xfinity Center.
Police urge motorists to be prepared for delays and are asking for patience when traveling through the area.
