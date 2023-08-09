South Main st. bridge Ariel shot

Eversource is at the scene of a gas leak on South Main Street bridge over Interstate 495. Two lanes of the four-lane bridge will be closed until Monday, according to police.

 MANSFIELD POLICE

MANSFIELD — Traffic on the South Main Street bridge over Interstate 495 will be cut to two lanes until Monday to repair to a gas line.

Travel lanes on the four-lane bridge will be limited to one lane of travel in both directions, according to police.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.