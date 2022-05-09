MANSFIELD -- An apartment building at Mansfield Meadows was evacuated Monday morning after a landscaper accidentally struck the gas main to the building, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
About two dozen residents had to leave the building for about an hour.
The incident was reported about 10:30 a.m. at 14 Bonney Lane.
Desrosiers said firefighters have tested the air inside the building and found no indication of gas.
However, because there is limited access to the area of the leak, the road is closed so Eversource can dig up the road and make repairs, according to the fire chief.
Bonney Lane runs from Stearns Avenue to Erick Road.