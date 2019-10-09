Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have dropped 3 cents over the past week as a one-week increase around the time of the drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities last month was apparently an aberration.
AAA Northeast’s survey this week found self-serve regular averaging $2.52 per gallon. Massachusetts’s price is 13 cents below the national average of $2.65. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 32 cents higher at $2.84 per gallon.
Gas prices in the Bay State have dropped 22 cents since the end of July, decreasing every week over that period except for one week in mid-September when they went up by 4 cents.
“Most motorists around the country are seeing gas prices stabilize or decline,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “On the whole, we are seeing gasoline demand pushing lower amid healthy supply levels, ultimately keeping prices stable or cheaper for most motorists.”
Gas prices typically drop in the fall as demand lessens and there is a transition to winter-blend gas. AAA forecast weeks ago a potential savings of up to 25 cents a gallon compared with this summer’s prices.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is 76 cents, from $2.29 to $3.05. Midgrade is averaging $2.84, from $2.49 to $3.15. Premium is averaging $2.99, from $2.69 to $3.29. Diesel is averaging $2.96, from $2.73 to $3.19.
