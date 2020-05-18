Are the good times over for low gasoline prices?
They have increased in Massachusetts for the first time since the first week in January, though they are still the lowest in nearly two decades heading into the Memorial Day weekend.
The price for a gallon of self-serve regular is up 2 cents from last week, averaging $1.92, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of gas stations, released Monday.
The price is 5 cents above the national average of $1.87. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 88 cents higher at $2.80 per gallon.
Gas prices in the Bay State had sunk 64 cents since January, including two weeks of double digit price drops in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the past two weeks prices remained level.
“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kickoff to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is 82 cents, from $1.57 to $2.39. Midgrade is averaging $2.17, from $1.89 to $2.35. Premium is averaging $2.43, from $2.09 to $2.99. Diesel is averaging $2.63, from $2.39 to $3.19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.