Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, gasoline prices still look favorable for drivers and travelers despite rising the past several weeks.
The cost of a gallon of self-serve regular in Massachusetts is up 3 cents from last week, to an average of $2.06, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday.
However, that's 11 cents below the national average of $2.17, and a year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 58 cents higher at $2.67 per gallon.
“While overall travel projections are down, those who head out for July 4th and beyond are expected to drive to their destinations,” Mark Schieldrop of AAA said. “This increased demand is leading to higher gas prices, though motorists will still pay much less than they did a year ago.”
Until mid-May, prices in the Bay State had fallen 64 cents since January, dropping or staying stable each week amid the coronavirus slowdown.
Then they started rising by a couple of cents each week but shot up 6 cents the beginning of June -- the biggest increase since April 2019. Prices have only climbed 5 cents in the subsequent three weeks, though.
Mary Maguire of AAA added "demand levels are likely to ebb and flow in the coming weeks as people continue to be cautious about travel.”
“Higher demand will continue to push up gas prices in the coming weeks, but the numbers aren’t going to spike as high as they typically do in summer," Maguire said. "That’s because demand won’t be sufficient enough to drive down stock levels, and we have a robust supply right now.”
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is 60 cents, from $1.79 to $2.39. Midgrade is averaging $2.24, from $2.09 to $2.49. Premium is averaging $2.49, from $2.25 to $2.99. Diesel is averaging $2.62, from $2.19 to $3.19.
