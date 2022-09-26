Gas prices in Massachusetts have plunged by double digits for the eighth straight week, but hurricane season could reverse that trend.
The price of regular self-serve is averaging $3.57 a gallon, a drop of 11 cents, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey Monday. The price sank 12 cents each of the previous two weeks.
Prices have fallen 14 consecutive weeks after topping off above $5 a gallon for the first time in June.
The current price is 53 cents lower than a month ago ($4.10), and 58 cents higher than a year ago ($3.10). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 15 cents higher than the national average, which rose 5 cents to $3.72.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.43, a decrease for the second consecutive week of 13 cents, AAA Northeast said.
Gas costs have declined due to lower oil prices and less demand, but the hurricane season picking up steam could quickly reverse the trend, analysts say.
“Slack demand and lower oil prices should take some pressure off rising gas prices,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “But Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”
The price of oil has slipped below $80 a barrel for the first time since January, primarily due to fears of a recession-led global economic slowdown.