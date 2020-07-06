Gasoline prices have seen their largest increase in a month in Massachusetts as driving and demand for gas pick up.
The average price is up 4 cents from last week to an average of $2.10 per gallon, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey Monday.
The price is 20 cents higher than mid-May but 63 cents cheaper than this time last year, when it was $2.73. Massachusetts’ average gas price is 8 cents lower than the national average, which is up a penny.
Prices in the Bay State jumped 3 cents the previous week.
In Rhode Island, prices increased by just 1 cent from the previous week to average $2.10.
A slight drop in demand amid an increase in supplies comes as many states report increases in COVID-19 cases, potentially causing Americans to reconsider outings, AAA said. However, for motorists who hit the road for the Independence Day holiday, gas prices were a welcome sight.
“Independence Day weekend gas prices were nearly 60 cents cheaper than last year and on top of that, they were the most inexpensive prices seen for the holiday since 2004,” Mary Maguire of AAA said.
