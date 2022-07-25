There's more welcome news for area motorists: Gas prices keep falling.
The average price for self-serve regular is down 11 cents for the third consecutive week in Massachusetts, averaging $4.52 a gallon, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey Monday. Costs have dropped for six straight weeks.
The average price is 42 cents lower than a month ago ($4.94) but $1.50 higher than a year ago ($3.02).
Massachusetts’ average price is also 17 cents higher than the national average, which fell 17 cents to average $4.35.
In Rhode Island, costs for a gallon of regular sank 12 cents to $4.48, AAA said.
Lackluster demand for gas and lower oil prices have led to pump prices falling again.
The average price of gas nationwide has dropped every day since hitting a record $5.01 June 14.
Oil prices remain in the mid-$90s per barrel.
“Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets as they enjoy fuel prices down 11% since their peak in mid-June,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. "And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall in the near-term, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile.”