It’s getting a little cheaper to hit the road, but the cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts remains above the dreaded $4 mark.
The price for regular plunged another 7 cents from last week, now averaging $4.11 per gallon, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey Monday.
Costs decreased 6 cents the previous week, 2 cents the week before, and 9 cents the third week in March. That follows prices soaring the first two weeks of March by 54 and 19 cents, shooting up to a record $4.35 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The current price is 25 cents lower than a month ago ($4.36), and $1.37 higher than a year ago.
Massachusetts’s average gas price is the same as the national average, which also dipped 7 cents. In Rhode Island, regular dropped even more, from $4.13 to $4.02.
The cost of gasoline has continued to slide due to falling oil prices. The global oil market has seen lower prices since the U.S. and its allies agreed to significant releases of oil reserves.
Also weighing down oil prices is the fear of resurgent COVID-19 infections in China and its potential for an economic slowdown in one of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations.
“The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen near or below $4 in much of the country,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “And these lower prices may be a boon to drivers hitting the road more as warmer weather returns.”
Despite falling gas prices, politicians and fiscal and consumer watchdog groups are still calling for Massachusetts to join other states by temporarily rescinding the Bay State’s 24-cent gas tax.