Gas prices in Massachusetts are at their lowest level in nearly a year-and-a-half.
The average price is $3.29 per gallon, down 5 cents from last week, AAA Northeast said Monday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Gas prices in Massachusetts are at their lowest level in nearly a year-and-a-half.
The average price is $3.29 per gallon, down 5 cents from last week, AAA Northeast said Monday.
The last time it was this low was in October 2021. It surged 73 cents in two weeks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, eclipsing $4 a gallon in March and peaking at just over $5 a gallon in June for the first time.
Prices have now dropped four straight weeks after jumping 13 cents the last two weeks in January.
The current price is 13 cents lower than a month ago ($3.42), and 32 cents lower than a year ago ($3.61).
The average price in Massachusetts is 7 cents lower than the national average, which also fell 5 cents from last week to average $3.36 a gallon. The national average is 14 cents lower than a month ago ($3.50), and 24 cents lower than a year ago ($3.60).
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is averaging $3.27, also down 5 cents from a week ago.
Gas demand and oil costs remain low, and domestic gas stocks are strong, analysts say.
“The cost for oil accounts for 55% of what we pay at the pump, so higher or lower oil costs will play a major role in the price we pay when fueling up,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast vice president of public and government affairs.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.