High Gas Price
A customer pumps gas June 7 at the Cumberland Farms on Route 1 in South Attleboro, when the price for regular self-serve was $4.99 a gallon.

 MARK STOCKWELL/SUN CHRONICLE file photo

Gas prices in Massachusetts are at their lowest level in nearly a year-and-a-half.

The average price is $3.29 per gallon, down 5 cents from last week, AAA Northeast said Monday.

