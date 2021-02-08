As most drivers have noticed the past several weeks, it’s become more expensive to hit the road, and the upward trend of gasoline prices shows no sign of slowing.
Massachusetts’s average gas price is up 5 cents from last week, averaging $2.44 per gallon for regular self-serve, AAA Northeast said Monday.
Costs rose 3 cents last week from the week before and are 19 cents higher than a month ago, but 7 cents cheaper than a year ago. Massachusetts’s average gas price is 2 cents lower than the national average which rose 4 cents.
In Rhode Island, regular gas is averaging $2.43, up 4 cents from last week.
Crude oil increased last week following OPEC’s decision to keep their production cuts unchanged — a move influenced by the ongoing impact of the pandemic on gasoline demand. Crude has not been priced this high since January 2020.
Typically, it can take a few weeks before pump prices see the impact of more expensive crude, and with crude accounting for more than 50% of the retail price, increases are likely going to continue.
“Consumers can expect to continue paying more to fill up this month, potentially up to 10 cents more a gallon, depending on how high crude goes,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “If demand grows, that will further fuel pump price increases.”
