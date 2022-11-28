Gas prices in Massachusetts have posted their largest one-week drop in two months.
The price of regular, self-serve gas is averaging $3.76 a gallon, down 5 cents from last week, AAA Northeast said in its survey of stations Monday.
It marked the biggest fall since the first week in October, when the price dropped 8 cents, and the first time since September the price decreased two consecutive weeks.
Last week prices fell for the first time in a month, dipping 4 cents just in time for Thanksgiving holiday driving.
The current price is 5 cents higher than a month ago ($3.71), and 34 cents higher than a year ago ($3.42). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 22 cents higher than the national average, which plunged 12 cents, averaging $3.54 a gallon.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.70, a decrease of 6 cents, AAA Northeast said.
“In addition to lower prices locally, the national average pump price for a gallon of gasoline dropped 12 cents in the past week,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “The cost of fuel has edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns around the globe.”
Oil prices have also leveled off.
