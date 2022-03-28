It’s a smaller drop than last week, but drivers in the Attleboro area and across Massachusetts are paying less at the gasoline pump for a second straight week.
The average price of a gallon of regular gas is $4.24, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey Monday.
That’s down 2 cents from last week, when prices fell 9 cents from a record high of $4.35 a gallon.
Due to the war in Ukraine and increased demand as winter weather moderates and the economy picks up steam, gas prices in the Bay State had surged 54 cents the first week of March and 19 cents two weeks ago.
The current price is 62 cents higher than a month ago ($3.62), and $1.48 higher than a year ago ($2.76). Massachusetts’s average gas price is the same as the national average, which fell by 1 cent.
As the cost of a barrel of oil has remained near $110, the gas price decline has slowed.
Domestically, gas demand is again defying seasonal trends and has dipped for the second straight week, perhaps due to higher pump prices and consumers altering their driving habits, analysts say.
“The global oil market reflects the volatility caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and resurgent Covid concerns in Asia,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “Although the national price of gasoline has moderated over the past three weeks, elevated prices will likely be the norm as we approach peak demand later this spring.”