Gasoline prices in Massachusetts dropped 1 cent on average over the past week, according to AAA Northeast.
AAA’s survey of prices, released Monday, found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $2.63 per gallon. The Massachusetts price is 2 cents higher than the national average for regular unleaded of $2.61. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was nineteen cents higher at $2.82.
“Despite robust demand, gas prices continue to trend downward, which is good news for drivers heading out for the long Labor Day weekend, taking end-of-summer vacations, and driving their college students back to campus,” AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire said.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 62 cents, from a low of $2.43 to a high of $3.05.
