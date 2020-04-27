After remaining stable the previous week, gasoline prices in Massachusetts are down 4 cents from last week, and are predicted to possibly drop to levels not seen in over a decade.
The price for a gallon of self-serve regular is averaging $1.90, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey Monday, and costs have sunk 64 cents since mid-January. The price is 13 cents above the national average of $1.77. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 89 cents higher at $2.79 per gallon.
“AAA forecasts that the national average will continue to decrease into next month, possibly dropping as low as $1.65,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “We haven’t seen gas prices that cheap around the country since early in 2009.
“As oil inventories continue to grow around the globe and crude demand falls worldwide, crude prices have dropped dramatically as the public health, economic, and financial impact of COVID-19 increases.”
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is 97 cents, from $1.42 to $2.39. Midgrade is averaging $2.27, from $1.89 to $2.82. Premium is averaging $2.46, from $2.07 to $2.99. Diesel is averaging $2.67, from $2.39 to $3.29.
