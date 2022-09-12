Gas prices in Massachusetts keep plunging in the wake of falling oil prices and slacking demand.
Gas prices in Massachusetts keep plunging in the wake of falling oil prices and slacking demand.
The price of regular, self-serve sank by 12 cents from last week, averaging $3.80 a gallon, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey Monday.
Costs dipped 13 cents last week, marking the first time since February they had dropped below $4 a gallon in Massachusetts. That was the largest one-week decrease since March 2020.
Prices have fallen by double digits for six straight weeks, and decreased 13 consecutive weeks since mid-June when they peaked above $5 a gallon for the first time.
The current price is 50 cents lower than a month ago ($4.30), and 72 cents higher than a year ago ($3.08). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 9 cents higher than the national average, which fell 7 cents to reach $3.71 -- a level not seen since the beginning of March.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.69, also a decrease of 12 cents from last week, AAA said.
The primary reason for the decline in gas costs is the recent lower price for oil and less demand, analysts say.
“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. "This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices drop toward or below $3 per gallon.”
