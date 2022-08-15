Area gasoline prices are dropping closer to $4 a gallon.
Area gasoline prices are dropping closer to $4 a gallon.
The average price of regular self-serve is down 10 cents from last week, hitting $4.27 a gallon, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey Monday.
Costs have fallen nine consecutive weeks since mid-June when they peaked above $5 a gallon for the first time.
The current price is 40 cents lower than a month ago ($4.67), and $1.22 higher than a year ago ($3.05).
Massachusetts’s average gas price is 32 cents higher than the national one, which also fell 10 cents to $3.95. It’s the first time that weekly average has dipped below the $4 mark since early March — about five months ago.
Prices nationally topped out at $5.02 a gallon June 14, declined slowly the rest of June, then began dropping more rapidly in July. A year ago, the nationwide average price was around $3.20.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $4.19, again a drop of a dime from last week, AAA said.
More favorable gas prices are primarily due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up, analysts say.
“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”
Rising costs from inflation in other areas are also squeezing consumers.
Oil prices began rising in mid-2020 as economies recovered from the initial shock of the pandemic. They rose again when the U.S. and allies announced sanctions against Russian oil over that country’s war against Ukraine.
Recently, however, oil prices have dropped on concern about slowing economic growth around the globe. U.S. benchmark crude oil has recently dipped close to $90 a barrel from over $120 a barrel in June.
Motorists in California and Hawaii are still paying above $5 and other states in the West are paying close to that. The cheapest gas is in Texas and several other states in the South and Midwest.
With wire reports
