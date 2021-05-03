For the second consecutive week, gasoline prices in Massachusetts have climbed by 3 cents, and they could get even steeper as the busy travel season approaches.
The price increases were the first since mid-March.
Massachusetts’ average price for regular, self-serve is $2.80, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of gasoline stations Monday. The price is 6 cents higher than a month ago and 87 cents higher than a year ago.
The current average price is 10 cents lower than the national average of $2.90, which increased 2 cents from last week.
In Rhode Island, prices also rose 3 cents to an average of $2.83, AAA said.
“While we saw little price fluctuation at the pump in April, we’re likely to see much larger increases as demand for gasoline begins to increase, especially as Memorial Day and the busy summer travel season approaches,” Mary Maguire of AAA said.
