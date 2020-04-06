It likely isn’t helping too many Attleboro area drivers with so many holed up at home, but the average price of gasoline has finally dipped below $2 a gallon in Massachusetts — the first time since April 2016.
The cost of self-serve regular has plunged 6 cents from last week to an average $1.99 a gallon, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday.
The price is 7 cents above the national average of $1.92 — also the first time in four years to go below $2. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 56 cents higher at $2.55 per gallon.
Gas prices last week in the Bay State plummeted 11 cents, and 13 cents the week before — the biggest decrease in about a decade. Prices have sunk by 44 cents the past five weeks.
“This week, market analysts are watching crude oil prices, which started to increase at the end of last week,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “However, given the low demand, increases in crude aren’t likely to have an impact on gas prices in the near term.”
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is $1.09, from $1.50 to $2.59. Midgrade is averaging $2.44, from $1.89 to $2.95. Premium is averaging $2.54, from $2.09 to $3.15. Diesel is averaging $2.70, from $2.39 to $3.29.
