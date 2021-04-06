Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have dipped for the first time since November, but don’t get used to it.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular is down 2 cents from last week, averaging $2.74, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of gas stations.
Prices were stable last week after increasing just 1 cent the week before, but had jumped at times by nearly double digits in previous weeks.
The current price is 8 cents higher than a month ago, 70 cents higher than when prices last sank in November, and 69 cents higher than a year ago.
“We anticipate demand will continue to increase throughout the month as vaccinations become more widely available and weather turns warmer,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “This will lead to fluctuation at the pump throughout the spring season.”
Massachusetts’s average cost is 13 cents lower than the national average, which is up 1 cent at $2.87.
In Rhode Island, regular is down 1 cent, averaging $2.77, AAA said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.