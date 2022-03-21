Finally some good news for Massachusetts drivers as the price of gasoline has dropped for the first time since mid-January.
The cost of regular gas fell 9 cents in the past week to an average of $4.26 a gallon, AAA Northeast reported Monday in its weekly survey of gas stations.
That's still 72 cents higher than a month ago ($3.54) and $1.50 higher than a year ago ($2.76), however. Massachusetts drivers are paying 1 cent more a gallon than the national average, which fell 7 cents in the past week.
After rising by 5 to 8 cents a week in February, gas prices in Massachusetts soared a record 54 cents two weeks ago and 19 cents last Monday, hitting a record $4.35.
In Rhode Island, regular fell even more, 13 cents to average $4.22, AAA said.
The primary reason for the decrease is the global price of crude oil, which peaked shortly after Russia launched its war in Ukraine but is now more than $20 a barrel lower and hovering near $105, AAA officials said.
Domestically, gasoline demand is defying seasonal trends and has dipped slightly.
“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “But demand was down slightly last week, likely due in part to higher pump prices."
The downward prices likely won't last.
"As geopolitical tensions continue unabated, we can expect to see more volatility in oil prices, leading to significant fluctuations in the price of gasoline and diesel in the near-term,” Maguire said.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance has renewed its call for legislators to temporarily lower or eliminate the 24-cent-a-gallon state gas tax.
Over the weekend, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu spoke about supporting any legislative move to temporarily suspend the state's 22-cent gas tax.
“Governor Charlie Baker, Speaker Ron Mariano, and Senate President Karen Spilka should be worried. Similar and nearby states, including those led by both Democratic and Republican Governors, are now calling on their state legislatures to provide state gas tax relief for their motorists," MassFiscal spokesman Paul Diego Craney said in a press release. "Meanwhile, Massachusetts State House leaders are so dysfunctional, they are choosing to ignore the problem while gas prices are consistently remaining high.”