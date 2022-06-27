While everything else seems to keep getting more expensive, the cost of driving is getting a little cheaper.
For a second straight week, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has fallen, AAA Northeast’s weekly survey found Monday.
The $4.93 price is down 7 cents from last week, when prices dropped 5 cents from the previous week
Last week was the first time gas prices decreased since April. The second week of this month saw a record $5.04 — the first time the $5 mark had been reached.
The current price is 20 cents higher than a month ago ($4.73), and $1.95 higher than a year ago ($2.98).
Massachusetts’s average gas price is 4 cents higher than the national average.
A drop in the global price of oil helped the national average fall for a second week to land at $4.89. That’s down 9 cents.
In Rhode Island, prices also dropped 7 cents, with regular averaging $4.90 compared to last week’s $4.97, AAA said.
Economic fears of a potential global recession leading to less demand for oil dropped the price to around $107 per barrel, down from $110 last week.
“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”
Area politicians and those running for public office along with fiscal watchdog groups have for the past few months called for the state to suspend its 24-cent-a-gallon gas tax, but House and Senate leadership have balked.
President Biden last week backed suspending the 18.3-cent federal gas tax and asked states to ease their gas taxes.
According to a poll just released by UMass Amherst and WCVB, 71% of state residents “strongly” and “somewhat” favor suspending the state gas tax.