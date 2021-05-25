Drivers are finally getting a break when they hit the road.
For the first time since mid-April, gasoline prices in Massachusetts have remained stable.
The average price of self-serve, regular is the same as last week, averaging $2.91 per gallon, AAA Northeast found Monday in its weekly survey of gas stations.
Costs in the Bay State had shot up 5 cents last week and 6 cents the previous week in the wake of the shutdown of a major fuel supply line on the East Coast following a cyberattack. The line has since reopened.
Massachusetts gas prices are 15 cents higher than a month ago ($2.76), and 93 cents higher than a year ago ($1.98), and 12 cents lower than the national average.
In Rhode Island, regular is averaging $2.94, an increase of 1 cent, AAA said.
“Holiday road trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks. However, markets are not expected to be fuel-less, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said.
Gas prices, though, are approaching the dreaded $3 mark, with analysts projecting the most expensive gas this summer in years.
Gasoline prices usually rise as driving picks up in the spring heading toward Memorial Day, but the shutdown of the fuel line contributed to the recent price surge.
Costs are also expected to increase into summer as the economy picks up from the pandemic and gas demand spikes.
AAA forecasts 34 million Americans to take a road trip 50 miles or more from home Memorial Day weekend to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to summer. That is a 52% increase compared to last summer, but nearly 9% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Regardless, motorists will be met with the most expensive gas prices since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.