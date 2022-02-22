With the continued threat of war in the Ukraine, gasoline prices in Massachusetts have shot up to their highest levels in nearly eight years.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular is $3.54, up 5 cents from last week, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of gas stations Monday.
It's the third straight week prices have jumped by 5 cents after weeks of relative stability.
The average cost is the highest since August 2014.
Prices are 18 cents higher than a month ago and 98 cents higher than a year ago. The Massachusetts average is 1 cent higher than the national average, which also climbed a nickle and is up 21 cents in the past month.
In Rhode Island, the average price of regular is $3.54, a hike of 6 cents from last week, AAA said.
“Continuing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, plus increased demand as more drivers take to the roads, are combining to keep oil prices high, which translates into pain at the pump,” Mary Maguire of AAA said.
Also, more drivers are hitting the roads as the pandemic wanes and winter weather eases.