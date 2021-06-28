After several weeks of relatively stable gasoline prices, the cost of hitting the road in Massachusetts is on the rise again, with the highest prices for the July 4th holiday in seven years.
The price of regular, self-serve is up 3 cents from last week, averaging $2.98 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.
The cost is 7 cents higher than a month ago ($2.91), 88 cents higher than a year ago ($2.10), and 11 cents lower than the national average of $3.09, which climbed 2 cents.
It’s common to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, AAA noted.
Costs in Massachusetts didn’t change last week, and only increased 1 or 2 cents a week since mid-May when prices were jumping 5 or 6 cents a week.
In Rhode Island, regular has increased 2 cents to average $2.99, AAA said.
Nearly 90% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular for $2.75 or more.
“That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”
Crude oil, and in turn gas prices, are more expensive compared to years past mostly due to three major factors: confidence in worldwide vaccination rollout, global oil demand spikes, and the easing of travel restrictions leading to optimism for leisure travel, AAA said.
Motorists can expect little relief at the pump following the holiday.
With crude oil prices likely to continue climbing, gas prices are most likely to see increases through the end of summer, AAA added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.