Gas prices in Massachusetts are again nearing the dreaded $4 plateau.
The price of regular, self-serve gas is averaging $3.84 a gallon, jumping 7 cents from a week ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.
That comes a week after stations posted the largest weekly increase in nearly half a year — 19 cents.
After falling for four months, prices have been on the upswing for most of October.
The combination of tight supplies and strong demand have driven them locally to the highest point in nine weeks, AAA said.
The current price is 38 cents higher than a month ago ($3.53) and 44 cents higher than a year ago ($3.40). Massachusetts’ average price is 4 cents higher than the national average, which despite fewer drivers fueling up increased 4 cents to $3.80 a gallon.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.85, a hike of 5 cents, AAA Northeast said.
“The oil market, like the stock market, hates negative headlines,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “And that is why we see the oil price back over $90 a barrel. More expensive oil usually leads to more expensive gasoline.”
Gas and oil prices have begun to rise partly after the major oil-producing countries announced they plan to cut back by as much as 2 million barrels of oil a day starting this month.
Rising prices have also been fueled by Russian oil production cuts renewing concerns about global supplies.
