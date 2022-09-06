It didn’t happen in time for the summer driving season, but the average price of gas in Massachusetts has dipped below $4 a gallon for the first time since February.
The price of regular self-serve plunged by 13 cents from last week to an average of $3.91, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey Monday.
That is the largest one-week decrease since the 13-cent drop in March 2020.
Prices fell a dime last week and have plunged by double digits for five straight weeks.
Gas costs have dropped 12 consecutive weeks since mid-June when they peaked above $5 a gallon for the first time.
The current price is 48 cents lower than a month ago ($4.39) but 83 cents higher than a year ago ($3.08), AAA Northeast said.
Massachusetts drivers are paying 14 cents more than the national average, which dipped 7 cents to average $3.77.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.80, a decrease of 4 cents from last week, AAA said.
Lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand, and a quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower, analysts said.
Gas and oil prices have been steadily dropping as demand decreased due to high prices and the fear of a recession, they added.
In response, oil producing countries Monday announced they plan to cut oil supply by about 100,000 barrels a day starting in October.
The hurricane season, which runs through November, could spell more bad news for drivers.
“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “But we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”