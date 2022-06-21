There's a bit of welcome news for those planning to hit the road for a summer vacation: Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have dipped below the dreaded $5 a gallon mark for the first time since April.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular clocked in at $4.99 in AAA Northeast's weekly survey released Tuesday, a decrease of 5 cents from last week. Last week's price was 8 cents above the week before and the highest gas had ever sold for in Massachusetts.
Prices surged 23 cents two weeks ago and 89 cents over six weeks.
The current price is 26 cents higher than a month ago ($4.73), and $2.04 higher than a year ago ($2.95).
The Bay State's price is 3 cents higher than the national average of $4.96, which declined 5 cents.
Rhode Island prices are usually higher than in Massachusetts, but regular in the Ocean State is averaging $4.95 compared to last week's $5.01, AAA said.
“Demand for gasoline has declined, perhaps in response to record-breaking high gas prices -- and that has helped push down prices at the pump,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. "This dip in demand, coupled with a drop in oil prices, has taken some of the steam out of surging gasoline prices. But consumers are still paying historically high prices.”
Calls continue to temporarily suspend the 24-cent-a-gallon gas tax in Massachusetts, and President Biden is considering taking some sort of similar action with the 18.3-cent federal gas tax.
