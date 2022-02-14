Not only is the cost of new and used vehicles skyrocketing, the cost of fueling them keeps escalating with no end in sight.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Massachusetts jumped by a nickel for the second consecutive week.
The cost is now $3.49, which is 13 cents higher than three weeks ago and $1.02 higher than a year ago, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey of gas stations Monday.
Prices are also at the highest level in the Bay State since August 2014.
Massachusetts’ average price is 1 cent higher than the national average, which climbed 4 cents from last week.
In Rhode Island, the average price also increased 5 cents, to $3.48, AAA said.
The main culprit behind the recent surge in pump prices remains the high cost of crude oil, which is stubbornly bobbing around $90 per barrel, AAA noted.
The crisis in the Ukraine isn't helping matters.
Also, moderating winter weather and optimism over the fading of the omicron variant have led to an increase in gas demand, AAA officials added.
“More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. "And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”