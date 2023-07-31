Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have posted their biggest one-week hike in nearly a year.
The average gas price surged 10 cents from last week to $3.67 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey of Bay State gas stations.
That’s the biggest one-week jump since October. Prices have been stable since around Memorial Day when they increased 8 cents as the summer driving season kicked off.
However, prices are roughly $1 a gallon cheaper than this time last year.
The current price is 12 cents higher than a month ago ($3.55), and 90 cents lower than a year ago ($4.47).
Massachusetts’ average gas price is 8 cents lower than the national average of $3.75, which jumped 16 cents in the past week after a month of being relatively level.
The national average price is 21 cents higher than a month ago ($3.54), and 47 cents lower than a year ago ($4.22).
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is averaging $3.66, an increase of 13 cents from a week ago.
The primary cause for the price upswing appears to be the price of oil, which has marched nearly $4 higher in the past few days to pass $80 per barrel, analysts say. As oil accounts for almost 50 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas, higher oil prices usually mean higher pump prices.
“Gas demand, meaning people fueling up, remains tepid. It’s lower now than at this time last year and in 2021,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast vice president of public and government affairs. “But while the heat may be keeping some folks home, it also suppresses refinery production, according to experts. Constrained supplies and a higher cost of oil are tipping the balance toward rising pump prices for now.”
