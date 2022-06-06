After a week's break, gasoline prices in Massachusetts are back to double-digit weekly price hikes, with some gas stations selling fuel at the dreaded $5 mark.
Massachusetts is averaging $4.96 per gallon for self-serve regular -- yet another state record, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday.
Last week, prices stayed the same as the previous week at $4.73 after skyrocketing 66 cents over five weeks.
In Rhode Island, the average price rose to $4.94 from last week’s $4.72, AAA said.
The reasons for soaring prices have been largely attributed the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March.
Crude oil has moved well above $100 a barrel due to fears of further global supply constraints caused by a European Union ban on Russian oil exports.
And domestic gas demand is starting to climb as drivers fuel up for the three-month-long summer travel season, which began Memorial Day weekend, AAA said.
Gas prices usually rise toward Memorial Day before dropping, but a decrease in demand led to last week's stable prices, analysts said.
However, the respite was predicted to be brief.
A recent survey by AAA showed three quarters of drivers said they would change their driving habits if gas topped $5 a gallon.
Area politicians and those running for public office along with fiscal watchdog groups the past several weeks have called for the state to suspend the 24-cent-a-gallon gas tax.