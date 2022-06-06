OPEC Oil Prices

Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2021. The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries including major exporter Russia are weighing how much oil to send to the world economy as U.S. gas prices hit another record high. 

 Amr Nabil - staff, AP

After a week's break, gasoline prices in Massachusetts are back to double-digit weekly price hikes, with some gas stations selling fuel at the dreaded $5 mark.

Massachusetts is averaging $4.96 per gallon for self-serve regular -- yet another state record, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday.

Last week, prices stayed the same as the previous week at $4.73 after skyrocketing 66 cents over five weeks.

In Rhode Island, the average price rose to $4.94 from last week’s $4.72, AAA said.

The reasons for soaring prices have been largely attributed the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March.

Crude oil has moved well above $100 a barrel due to fears of further global supply constraints caused by a European Union ban on Russian oil exports.

And domestic gas demand is starting to climb as drivers fuel up for the three-month-long summer travel season, which began Memorial Day weekend, AAA said.

Gas prices usually rise toward Memorial Day before dropping, but a decrease in demand led to last week's stable prices, analysts said.

However, the respite was predicted to be brief.

A recent survey by AAA showed three quarters of drivers said they would change their driving habits if gas topped $5 a gallon.

Area politicians and those running for public office along with fiscal watchdog groups the past several weeks have called for the state to suspend the 24-cent-a-gallon gas tax.

Tags

Recommended for you