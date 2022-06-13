The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts has passed the $5 mark for the first time.
AAA Northeast's survey released its weekly survey of gas stations Monday and found regular, self-serve averaging $5.04 -- up 8 cents from last week.
It was a mark many thought they'd never see on signs at their favorite gas stations.
Prices last week surged 23 cents from the previous one and rose 66 cents over the preceding six weeks.
The current price is 57 cents higher than a month ago ($4.47), and $2.10 higher than a year ago ($2.94).
Massachusetts’s average gas price is 3 cents higher than the national average, which jumped 15 cents to $5.01 -- the first time over $5 as well.
In Rhode Island, regular was also up 8 cents to break the $5 barrier, averaging $5.02, AAA said.
There are several reasons for the skyrocketing costs to fuel vehicles at the pumps, analysts say.
The cost of a barrel of oil remains high, as demand continues to outpace global supply despite ongoing releases from the federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Also, domestic gasoline demand hasn’t weakened significantly enough to affect crude oil prices.
And some Gulf Coast refineries shut down during the pandemic.
Eyes will be on domestic gasoline demand over the next few weeks to see if record prices force consumers to cut back, analysts added.
“With gas prices near or above five dollars, and inflation at a four-decade high, many consumers will begin to change their driving habits, but demand is still high," Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. "After two consecutive summers of restricted travel and socialization, Americans seem more reluctant to stay home in spite of strain on their budgets.”
A recent survey by AAA showed three-quarters of drivers said they would change their driving habits if gas topped $5 a gallon.
Prices on the Cape and Islands are over $6, and diesel fuel is even more. California has the highest prices at well over $6.
While prices have eclipsed $5, it's still not a record when inflation is factored in. Gas peaked at $4.11 a gallon in July 2008, and that would be equal to $5.40 today.