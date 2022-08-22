Consumers in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to get some relief at the gas pumps.
For the fifth time in eight weeks, gas prices in Massachusetts have plunged by 11 cents from the week before. They sank a dime last week.
The average price of regular, self-serve is now $4.16 a gallon, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey Monday.
Costs have fallen 10 straight weeks since mid-June when they peaked above $5 a gallon for the first time. The current price is 41 cents lower than a month ago ($4.57) but $1.12 higher than a year ago ($3.04).
Massachusetts’s average gas price is 26 cents higher than the national average, which fell 5 cents to $3.90.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $4.08, also a drop of 11 cents from last week, AAA said.
More favorable gas prices are primarily due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up, analysts say.
“With prices continuing to fall, drivers and end-of-summer vacationers are benefiting from gas prices that are almost a dollar lower than at their peak in mid-June,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season ramps up. Major storms can boost prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”
