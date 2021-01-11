The average gas price in Massachusetts is up 6 cents from last week, continuing a recent upward climb.
The average cost of a gallon of self-serve regular comes in at $2.27, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey Monday.
Prices increased 2 cents each of the two previous weeks following a 5-cent jump. The current cost is 16 cents higher than a month ago ($2.11), and 32 cents cheaper than Jan. 11, 2020 ($2.59).
Massachusetts’s average price is 4 cents less than the national average, which at $2.31 is 6 cents higher than last week.
In Rhode Island, the average cost of self-serve regular is $2.26, up 4 cents from last week, AAA said.
“Gas prices are rising as supply tightens and crude oil gets more expensive. Decreasing demand is outweighed by these other factors at the moment,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “Last week crude oil pushed to the highest price since before the pandemic. If crude prices remain high, Americans can expect to pay more at the pump this month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.