Gas prices in Massachusetts have dropped to the level they were before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, putting more dollars in consumers pockets as the holidays approach.

The price of regular, self-serve gas is averaging $3.54 a gallon, down 12 cents from last week, AAA Northeast said Monday. It marked the biggest weekly decline since a 12-cent fall for two straight weeks in mid-September.