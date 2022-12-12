Gas prices in Massachusetts have dropped to the level they were before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, putting more dollars in consumers pockets as the holidays approach.
The price of regular, self-serve gas is averaging $3.54 a gallon, down 12 cents from last week, AAA Northeast said Monday. It marked the biggest weekly decline since a 12-cent fall for two straight weeks in mid-September.
Prices in the Bay State have decreased four straight weeks, falling a dime last week and 31 cents overall from $3.81.
Plunging gas prices are just about the only economic bright spot as costs in most other areas continue to climb as inflation remains stubborn.
The current Massachusetts price is 14 cents higher than a year ago ($3.40) and 28 cents higher than the national average, which fell 14 cents since last week to $3.26 — 6 cents less than a year ago.
There are 34 states with averages lower than last year, AAA said.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.45, a decrease of 15 cents.
“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast’s vice president of public and government affairs. “If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year.”
GasBuddy.com analysts have been forecasting prices to drop below $3 by Christmas.
The cost of gas and oil has been sinking on fears of economic slowdowns around the globe due to the continued war in Ukraine, persistent inflation and the ongoing pandemic.