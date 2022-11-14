Gas prices in Massachusetts have finally leveled off.
The price of regular, self-serve gas is averaging $3.85 a gallon, up just a penny from last week, AAA Northeast said in its survey of stations Monday.
Prices had climbed 7 cents last week and 19 cents the week before -- the latter the largest weekly increase in nearly half a year.
After falling for four months, costs have been on the upswing for most of October and so far in November.
The current price is 26 cents higher than a month ago ($3.59), and 44 cents higher than a year ago ($3.41). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 8 cents higher than the national average.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.84, a decrease of 1 cent, AAA Northeast said.
“The national average for a gallon of gasoline slid three cents in the past week to $3.77, and prices locally have been stable recently,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “The main reason is the global cost for oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been stuck in a narrow price range of $85 to $92 a barrel for several weeks.”
